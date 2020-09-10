A 32-year-old man from Żabbar is expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday, charged with the theft of two barn owls from Buskett.

A thief was caught on camera on Tuesday breaking into an aviary and stealing two protected barn owls being bred by the hunters’ federtion for release into the wild.

The police said on Thursday police investigations led to the man’s arrest and he was being charged in front of duty magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo on Thursday afternoon.