A 32-year-old man has been arrested and will be charged on Monday with the theft of iPads from two separate businesses.

In a statement on Monday, the police said a joint investigation between the Qawra and Sliema district police into two thefts had led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man from Floriana.

The first theft had occurred on May 24 from an establishment in Qawra in which an iPad had been stolen.

The police said at the time the person responsibility had not been identified.

The following day the police had been informed of a similar theft of another Ipad this time from an establishment in Sliema.

After CCTV footage from the two businesses was examined by the police the identity of the thief was established.

Police then began a manhunt for the suspect, and he was arrested on Sunday.

The police said the man is being held in custody at police headquarters in Floriana and he is expected to be arraigned in court before duty magistrate Ian Farrugia on Monday morning at around 10.30am.