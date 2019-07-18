A 55-year-old man from Victoria is expected to be arraigned in court shortly charged with heroin trafficking and possession.

The man was arrested on Friday.

The police said in a statement the man was found to be carrying the drug in amounts which denoted it was not for his personal use.

Police found more drugs, cash and weighing scales at the man's house.

An inquiry is being held.

The man will also be charged with committing the crime close to a place frequented by young people and with being a relapser.