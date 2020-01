A man suspected to have carried out six hold-ups was arrested over the weekend and will be taken to court on Monday, the police said.

The 39-year-old from Marsa was arrested on Saturday-Sunday night and will face 20 charges in court, the police said.

The arrest was made by the Violent Crime Unit within the Criminal Investigation Department after an investigation.

The hold-ups took place between January 7-16 in shops in Qormi and Sliema (two each) as well as Gzira and Iklin.