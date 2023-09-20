A trader who was handed a 1.5 kilo package of cannabis grass during a controlled delivery, was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to drug offences on Wednesday.

Nauris Gunars Kaluga, a 22-year-old Latvian national, was the one who signed for the parcel at his Marsascala residence, explained prosecuting inspector Marshal Mallia.

The suspicious package was first intercepted by customs officials on September 18.

Its contents were subsequently confirmed as 1.5 kilos of cannabis grass.

A controlled delivery was authorised and affected on Tuesday.

Kaluga signed for and took the parcel before police intervened.

A search of the man's residence yielded some six kilos of the drug together with drug paraphernalia and sealable bags.

On Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty to importation and possession of the drug under circumstances denoting it was not solely for his personal use.

The court upheld a request for an attachment and freezing order over all assets of the accused.

Asked by the defence lawyer, Roberta Bonello, the prosecutor said that the crushed powder was positive to THC in low amounts and 500 grams of cannabis buds.

But the drug was not acceptable in Malta, said the inspector rebutting the defence's question.

Bail was not requested at arraignment stage.