A motorist was seriously injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Żurrieq on Monday afternoon.

The police said the crash happened in Valley Road at 2.30pm.

The accident involved a Mitsubishi Colt driven by a 32-year-old man from Żurrieq and an Iveco truck driven by a 22-year-old man resident in Rabat. The former was seriously injured and Civil Protection Department rescuers helped extract him from the car.