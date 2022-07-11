A man has suffered serious injuries after being trapped between two shipping containers at the Malta Freeport.

Police said the 44-year-old worker at the Birżebbuġa shipment hub was involved in the incident at 10am on Monday.

Earlier the company said the operator was carrying out a routine container loading operation on board the vessel, when the incident happened.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department were called on site before the Mqabba man was brought to Mater Dei hospital.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo has ordered an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.