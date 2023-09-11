A man attempted to rape a masseuse in Birkirkara after he was thrown out of another massage parlour in Pietá for demanding sex, a court heard on Monday.

The incident allegedly took place on September 6, between 4 and 7pm, when the 32-year-old St Julian's resident first turned up at a parlour at Pieta'.

He asked for a massage, then stripped naked, lay down on a sofa and asked the masseuse for a sexual service.

But the woman refused downright, kicked the client out and threw his clothes onto the street.

The man apparently then tested his luck at another parlour in Birkirkara – but did not take no for an answer.

On Monday, the police escorted him to court, where he pleaded not guilty to attempting non consensual sexual acts, holding the woman against her will, subjecting her to acts of sexual connotations, caused her harm, fear of violence as well as insults and threats.

His lawyer, Roberta Bonello, did not request bail but asked that the man be placed under a treatment order, arguing that he suffers from psychiatric problems.

Inspector Joseph Busuttil agreed with the need for a psychiatric assessment, adding that the accused was under constant watch at the police lockup.

The court, presided by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, upheld the request and appointed a psychiatrist to assess the accused immediately upon admission to jail.

It also issued a treatment order and a probation order, to last for the duration of court proceedings.

Attorney general lawyer Cynthia Tomassuolo together with Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Andrew Agius Bonello prosecuted. Lawyer Roberta Bonello was defence counsel.