A man got more than he bargained for when he accepted to testify in favour of his niece’s former husband, sparking family arguments and an incident which landed him on the wrong side of the law.

The 49-year-old Rabat resident, whose name was banned from publication under court order, was escorted to court on Tuesday to face charges of insulting and threatening his brother and niece, misuse of electronic communications equipment as well as harassing his two relatives and causing them to fear violence.

The man pleaded guilty and confirmed his admission after the court gave him time to reconsider and warned that the charges carried a possible jail term.

It all started when the man could no longer take the “gross insinuations” being flung in his direction and decided to take matters into his own hands, started off prosecuting Inspector Eman Hayman, when making submissions on punishment.

But no matter how right he might have been, the accused chose the wrong path and landed under arrest.

His anger showed through the messages he texted his alleged victims and also when he physically confronted them on Monday.

However, although the accused had a past criminal record “like the Old Testament,” he had since amended his ways and was on the right track, said the prosecutor.

For this reason, any prison term was to teach him a lesson rather than to leave an impact upon him in future years, the inspector suggested, pointing out that the accused had cooperated with police.

Indeed, trouble brewed when the man agreed to testify in favour of the ex-husband of his niece at an upcoming trial, added defence lawyer Daniel Attard.

That was when the series of family arguments and incidents started off.

The accused had allegedly been “accused” of blackmail and besides, he was afraid of his brother who usually carried a penknife around, explained the lawyer.

The accused had turned a new leaf and was now on the right path.

He cared for his partner and other family members and besides, he had cooperated and registered an early admission, concluded Attard.

After briefly suspending the sitting, Magistrate Doreen Clarke delivered judgment, condemning the accused to a 21-month jail term suspended for three years, a €100 fine and placed him under a three-year restraining order.

The court warned him to steer clear of his victims and explained the consequences if he were to breach court orders.