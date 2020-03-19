A man is under arrest after having allegedly stabbed another man in a San Ġwann apartment early on Thursday.
The police said the victim was found 'covered in blood' in the apartment in St Michael Street. He was immediately taken to hospital, where he was found to be in serious condition.
The police started a search for the alleged aggressor, a 34-year-old Libyan, who later handed himself in.
Investigations are continuing.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us