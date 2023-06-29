Manchester United have agreed to sign England midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55 million ($69 million), according to reports on Thursday.

United will pay an additional £5 million dependent on Mount’s appearances and success at Old Trafford, the reports said.

The 24-year-old, whose Chelsea contract is due to expire next year, is understood to have agreed a five-year contract, with an option for a further year.

Completing a deal for Mount would bolster the options for United boss Erik ten Hag in midfield.

Mount came through the ranks at Chelsea, scoring 27 goals and providing 22 assists in 129 Premier League appearances for the Blues.

The 24-year-old, a Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2021, has won 36 England caps and started the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...