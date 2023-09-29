Manchester United winger Antony will return to training and be available for selection as he cooperates with police inquiries into allegations of violence towards women, the club said on Friday.

The Brazil international, who strongly denies the accusations, was given a leave of absence by United on September 10.

He returned to England earlier this week and attended a voluntary interview with Greater Manchester Police on Thursday.

United have confirmed the 23-year-old will rejoin training with a view to returning to Erik ten Hag’s side, but he will not be involved in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com