Manchester United have appointed the architects behind the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to draw up plans for a redevelopment of their ageing Old Trafford ground.

Architects Populous and management consultants Legends International will work jointly on plans to update Britain’s biggest club stadium with the aim of increasing capacity further.

Both companies worked on the development of Tottenham’s 63,000-seater stadium, which opened in 2019.

“Work will begin immediately on developing options for Old Trafford and studying their feasibility, with the aim of significantly enhancing the fan experience,” said a statement on United’s website on Thursday.

“Fans will be at the heart of the process, starting with a meeting between the consultants and the Manchester United fans’ advisory board later this month.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta