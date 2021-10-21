Paul Pogba admits Manchester United are still a work in progress after they came back from the brink to beat Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were in danger of a damaging defeat when they fell two goals down at Old Trafford.

United were booed off at half-time as the pressure mounted on the under-fire Solskjaer.

But they hit back impressively in the second half, with Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire hauling them level before Cristiano Ronaldo headed the late winner.

Coming just days after a dismal 4-2 defeat at Leicester in the Premier League, midfielder Pogba said the spirited comeback showed his team’s character.

