Manchester United got back on track with a 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s petulant reaction to his substitution cast a shadow over their first victory in three Premier League games.

Ralf Rangnick’s side were indebted to David de Gea for a superb first-half display that kept Brentford at bay before United finally sprang to life in west London.

Anthony Elanga put United in front early in the second half before Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford wrapped up the points.

