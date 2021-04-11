Manchester United avenged being hit for six by Tottenham earlier in the season by dealing a body blow to Spurs’ hopes of a top-four Premier League finish with a 3-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

United came from behind to win for the ninth time in the league this season as second-half goals from Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood cancelled out Son Heung-min’s opener.

Victory kept alive United’s slim title hopes by cutting the gap on local rivals Manchester City to 11 points with a game in hand for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to come.

