Manchester United got the better of Barcelona to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League as Antony’s winner secured a 2-1 win on the night and 4-3 aggregate victory on Thursday.

Robert Lewandowski’s early penalty had given Barca the perfect start at Old Trafford.

But the La Liga leaders were again undone with the step up to the European stage as Fred levelled early in the second period before Antony delivered his biggest moment since arriving in Manchester from Ajax.

