Manchester United beat relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Sunday to strengthen their push for a top-four Premier League finish.

Erik ten Hag’s men took full advantage of slip-ups from rivals Newcastle and Tottenham the previous day to climb to third in the table, courtesy of goals from Antony and Diogo Dalot.

The teams had already met three times this season, including in a two-legged League Cup semi-final — with United winning on each occasion.

