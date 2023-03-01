Alejandro Garnacho and Fred struck late as Manchester United came from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 in the FA Cup on Wednesday but Tottenham were dumped out by Championship side Sheffield United.

In the night’s other fifth-round ties, fourth-tier Grimsby embarrassed Premier League strugglers Southampton 2-1 and Burnley beat 10-man Fleetwood 1-0.

Manchester United, who made six changes to the team that started Sunday’s League Cup final win against Newcastle, lacked fluency in front of an expectant Old Trafford crowd.

