Jim Ratcliffe was at Old Trafford on Friday to attend a presentation held by senior Manchester United management staff as part of his potential takeover of the club.

The British billionaire and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani have made offers to buy the Premier League club to American merchant bankers Raine, which was brought in to assist in assessing any bids.

The club’s owners, the Glazer family, announced in November they were conducting a strategic review, with the sale of United one option being considered.

