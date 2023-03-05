Bids from Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe to buy Manchester United have progressed to the next stage of a potential takeover, according to reports on Sunday.

Sky Sports and The Telegraph said the bidders will now have the opportunity to conduct due diligence on the club by accessing detailed financial information.

Neither bid has reportedly met the £6 billion ($7.2 billion) asking price of current owners the Glazer family.

The Americans have been deeply unpopular with United fans since burdening the club with huge debts via a leveraged £790 million takeover in 2005.

