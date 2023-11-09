Manchester United are on the brink of an early exit from the Champions League after blowing a 2-0 lead to lose 4-3 on Wednesday to FC Copenhagen as Marcus Rashford was sent-off in the Danish capital.
Rasmus Hojlund looked to have come back to haunt his former club by scoring twice inside half an hour.
But Rashford’s sending-off swung the destiny of the match and possibly sealed United’s fate with a third defeat in four games in Group A.
Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves from the penalty spot levelled for Copenhagen before half-time.
Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick briefly put United back in front, but two goals in the final seven minutes from Lukas Lerager and 17-year-old Roony Bardghji handed Copenhagen their first Champions League win since 2016.
