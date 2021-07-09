Manchester United are not expected to travel to Malta for a pre-season training camp in Malta, reports in the British media said on Friday.

During the past few months, the Malta Tourism Authority have been in talks with the English Premier League club over the possibility of the Red Devils staging a pre-season training camp in Malta during which they would play a friendly against local opposition.

Talks had reached a good stage and an August 3 date had been pencilled for this friendly.

However, this plan has now been scrapped due to COVID-19 restrictions difficulties.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta