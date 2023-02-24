Manchester United should fear no one in their quest to win four trophies said manager Erik Ten Hag after beating Barcelona 2-1 on Thursday to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League 4-3 on aggregate.

Robert Lewandowski’s early penalty had given Barca the perfect start at Old Trafford.

But the La Liga leaders were again undone on the European stage as Fred levelled early in the second period before Antony delivered his biggest moment since arriving in Manchester from Ajax.

“Magnificent night,” said Ten Hag, who has transformed United’s fortunes in his first season in charge.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt