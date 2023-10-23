Manchester United have no time for sentimentality from Rasmus Hojlund as he faces his younger twin brothers and former club on Tuesday when FC Copenhagen visit Old Trafford.

The Red Devils desperately need a win to keep their Champions League campaign alive on what is sure to be an emotional evening in the wake of Bobby Charlton’s death.

Arguably the club’s greatest ever player, Charlton passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday, with tributes planned to the man who scored 249 goals in 758 games for United.

Erik ten Hag’s men need the highly-charged atmosphere to inspire them after losing their first two games of a Champions League group stage for the first time in the club’s history.

Hojlund has been the one beacon of hope from defeats by Bayern Munich and Galatasaray as the Dane has scored three times in his first two Champions League appearances.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com