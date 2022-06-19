Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold admitted the club had “burnt through cash” after being filmed secretly while meeting with supporters of the struggling English giants.

But he promised new manager Erik Ten Hag, who will replace interim boss Ralf Ragnick, would have money to spend in a video clip posted on social media.

Fans had been planning a protest outside Arnold’s home amid ongoing unrest about the ownership of United by the US-based Glazer family.

