Andre Onana’s last-gasp penalty save secured a vital Champions League win for Manchester United against FC Copenhagen on Tuesday, while Jude Bellingham scored again for Real Madrid in their victory over Braga.

Elsewhere, Arsenal beat Sevilla in the rain in Spain and Harry Kane was on target as Bayern Munich won a tough assignment against Galatasaray.

Before kick-off at Old Trafford, United held a minute’s silence in memory of Bobby Charlton after the Red Devils legend died on Saturday at the age of 86.

They marked the occasion by claiming their first points in Group A as Harry Maguire’s 72nd-minute header secured a 1-0 win.

The result keeps alive their chances of advancing to the last 16 but they needed Onana to produce a brilliant save from Jordan Larsson’s 97th-minute penalty to see the game out.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...