Manchester United’s match at Brentford on Tuesday was postponed as the English Premier League reported a record number of Covid-19 cases, with the virus threatening to disrupt the busy Christmas fixture list.

It came hours after the Old Trafford club closed their Carrington training complex because of several players and staff members testing positive for coronavirus.

The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone the Brentford clash “based on guidance from medical advisors”, said a Manchester United statement.

United’s fixture in west London was the second Premier League game to fall to the virus in three days, after Tottenham Hotspur’s match at Brighton on Sunday was called off.

