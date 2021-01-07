Manchester United announced on Thursday they had completed the transfer of Ivorian winger Amad Diallo from Serie A side Atalanta.
The 18-year-old has signed a contract at Old Trafford until 2025, with the option of an extra year.
The agreement between the clubs was first announced on October 5 but the transfer was subject to a medical, work-permit and personal terms.
These steps have now been completed and an application has been made for a visa. Once this has been issued, Diallo will be cleared to travel to Manchester.
