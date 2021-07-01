Manchester United announced on Thursday they had reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of England international Jadon Sancho, who will cost the Premier League club 85 million euros.

United have long been keen to bring the winger to Old Trafford and they are finally set to get their man, who is currently on England duty at Euro 2020.

“The signing is subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Jadon’s involvement in the UEFA European Championship,” United said in a brief statement.

