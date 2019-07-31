Manchester United said on Tuesday they would “identify” people who directed racist abuse at their midfielder Paul Pogba on social media.

Pogba, 26, had a penalty saved as United drew 1-1 against Wolves on Monday.



Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to blame Pogba for his fourth penalty miss since the start of last season. But others were less forgiving.

A number of Twitter users subsequently posted tweets insulting the midfielder using racial slurs.



He is the third football player in England to receive racist abuse on social media in just one week, after Reading striker Yakou Meite and Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham.



Manchester United said they were “disgusted” by the abuse Pogba faced.



"The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our great club and it is encouraging to see the vast majority of our fans condemn this on social media also," read a United statement.



"Manchester United has zero-tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our #AllRedAllEqual initiative.



"We will work to identify the few involved in these incidents and take the strongest course of action available to us. We also encourage social media companies to take action in these cases."



Some of the offensive tweets were subsequently deleted while user accounts which posted other racist tweets appeared to have been taken down.