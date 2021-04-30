Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward promised the club “do not seek” any revival of the European Super League as fans vented their fury at the planned breakaway during an emergency meeting on Friday.

The Old Trafford giants were one of 12 clubs that announced this month they were joining the new continental competition, only for it to collapse under intense pressure within 48 hours.

It was announced that Woodward would be leaving his role shortly before United officially withdrew from the Super League, of which the club’s American co-chairman Joel Glazer was named vice-chairman.

