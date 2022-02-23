Manchester United were spared a damaging and deserved defeat by Atletico Madrid on Wednesday as Anthony Elanga’s late goal rescued them a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

Atletico outplayed a sluggish United for the majority of the match at the Wanda Metropolitano and might have considered Joao Felix’s early goal scant reward heading into the second leg at Old Trafford in three weeks’ time.

But rather than extend their advantage, Atletico squandered it, Elanga racing onto a Bruno Fernandes through ball and applying a cool finish with 10 minutes left to earn United a draw that felt like a victory.

