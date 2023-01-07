The record attendance for a women’s game in Malta of 1,053 people managed to leave its mark on the Manchester United clan.

The Red Devils rubbed shoulders with local champions Birkirkara in an international friendly which served them as a preparation game ahead of the second part of their domestic campaign.

For Manchester United, this was their final game before they resume their Women’s Super League appointments when they host rivals Liverpool on January 15.

