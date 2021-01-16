Manchester United’s bid to win the Premier League for the first time in eight years will face a major test when the leaders face champions Liverpool on Sunday.

With points certain to be dropped by one of the title contenders at Anfield this weekend, third placed Manchester City can climb back into the race.

Slumping Chelsea have been forced to put their own title ambitions on hold after a woeful run that must be arrested soon to take the pressure off boss Frank Lampard.

