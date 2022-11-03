Manchester United failed to usurp Real Sociedad at the top of Europa League Group E despite a 1-0 win in San Sebastian, as Arsenal did secure their place in the last 16 on Thursday.

United now face a tricky playoff against one of the sides dropping down to the Europa League from the Champions League in February with Barcelona and Juventus potential opponents.

Alejandro Garnacho scored the only goal of the night at the Reale Arena after just 17 minutes to surpass George Best as United’s youngest ever non-English scorer in Europe at 18.

