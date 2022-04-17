Interim manager Ralf Rangnick urged Manchester United fans not to pick on individuals after Paul Pogba was targeted for abuse during Saturday’s 3-2 win over Norwich.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick rescued Rangnick’s men from another embarrassing afternoon against the side rooted to the foot of the Premier League table.

Pogba was making one of what could his last few remaining appearances at Old Trafford with the Frenchman’s contract expiring at the end of the season.

There had been protests before the game even began among the United support, frustrated at a fifth consecutive trophy-less season.

