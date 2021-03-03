Manchester United drew another blank to hamper their chances of a return to next season’s Champions League after a dismal 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

In foggy conditions at Selhurst Park, United failed to see a clear route to goal as they were involved in a sixth goalless draw in 27 Premier League games this season and a third in a row in all competitions.

A point edges Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men back a point clear of Leicester in second place, but the gap to runaway leaders Manchester City is now 14 points ahead of a derby clash between the two on Sunday.

