Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said on Friday he does not know whether in-form Marcus Rashford will be available for the League Cup final against Newcastle this weekend.
The 25-year-old forward has been in sparkling form this season and helped the Red Devils beat Barcelona in the Europa League knockout play-off round on Thursday.
United won 2-1 at Old Trafford to seal a 4-3 victory over the Spanish league leaders on aggregate.
