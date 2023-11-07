Alejandro Garnacho will face no action over his use of gorilla emojis in a post about Manchester United team-mate Andre Onana, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

Onana produced a stoppage-time penalty save at Old Trafford to secure a crucial 1-0 victory against Copenhagen in the Champions League group stage last month.

Garnacho later uploaded a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of United players celebrating with Onana, along with a caption featuring two gorilla emojis.

The post was quickly deleted but the Cameroon goalkeeper defended Garnacho, who he said was trying to express “power and strength”, adding: “This matter should go no further.”

The FA has punished players in the past for making racial references on social networking sites, but will not be taking any action against the Argentine international.

