Bruno Fernandes says Alejandro Garnacho's wonder goal in Manchester United's victory against Everton proved the Argentine teenager can be "something special".

Garnacho gave a glimpse of his vast potential with a brilliant overhead kick to inspire United's 3-0 win in Sunday's Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Showing outstanding ingenuity and technique to conjure the breath-taking strike, the 19-year-old showed why his United team-mate Fernandes believes he has the ability to become one of the world's best players.

"It's amazing, something out of this world, I think," United captain Fernandes said.

Garnacho marked the goal by copying former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration.

