Manchester United missed the chance to move top of the Premier League and needed a late VAR call in their favour to avoid another home defeat as Everton emerged from Old Trafford with a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Yerry Mina’s late winner for the Toffees was ruled out by a review for offside after Andros Townsend had cancelled out Anthony Martial’s opener for United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to rest Cristiano Ronaldo from the start will be questioned as the Red Devils have now won just two of their last six games in all competitions.

A point is enough to move both sides level on points with league leaders Liverpool, who face champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta