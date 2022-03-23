Manchester United have held “positive” talks with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag about the vacant manager’s job at Old Trafford, it was reported on Wednesday.

Ralf Rangnick has been in charge of the misfiring Premier League giants on an interim basis since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November after nearly three years in charge.

Sky Sports said the talks with Ten Hag had been “positive”, reporting that club chiefs were believed to be impressed by his vision. But it is understood to be too early to talk about favourites for the job.

Other names in the frame include Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui and Spain coach Luis Enrique.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta