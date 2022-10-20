Erik ten Hag hailed the best performance of his early reign at Manchester United as a 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday left Antonio Conte questioning Spurs’ Premier League title credentials.

Fred and Bruno Fernandes got the goals in the second half in a thoroughly deserved win that put the Red Devils within one point of the top four.

Only the heroics of Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham goal kept the score down on a chastening night for Spurs’ dreams of competing for a first league title since 1961.

