Manchester United heaped the pressure on Everton boss Frank Lampard on Friday, overcoming a howler from goalkeeper David de Gea to win the FA Cup third-round tie 3-1.

Everton travelled to Old Trafford in trepidation after slipping into the Premier League relegation zone this week following a chastening 4-1 home hammering at the hands of Brighton.

But they made the worst possible start, with Brazil forward Antony scoring in just the fourth minute.

They were level 10 minutes later after Conor Coady pounced on De Gea’s embarrassing error but the Everton defender put the ball in his own net early in the second half to hand the initiative back to the home side.

Marcus Rashford increased Manchester United’s lead in the dying seconds, scoring from the penalty spot.

Read the full match report on sportsdesk.com.mt...