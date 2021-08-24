Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right man to lead Manchester United and the acquisitions of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho into genuine contenders for the English Premier League title, former Manchester United players Bryan Robson and Denis Irwin said.

Robson, the former Manchester United skipper, and Irwin, a member of Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1999 treble-winning side, were in Malta last weekend to take part in the VisitMalta Manchester United soccer school which was organised at the Mellieħa FC ground.

Young players from the Mellieħa FC academy took part in a training session with coaches from the Manchester United Academy as well as Robson and Irwin.

