Ralf Rangnick described Manchester United’s attacking play in the first half against Burnley as the best of his reign so far and explained the tactical and personnel changes he made to make it happen.

United stormed into a 3-0 lead against Burnley inside 35 minutes on Thursday night and although Aaron Lennon pulled one back for the visitors, United are now four points off fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.

Interim boss Rangnick put that electric first-half display down to the six changes he made to his line-up after the disappointing draw to Newcastle on Monday and a move away from the 4-2-2-2 formation he has previously used.

“Was the first half the best since came to club? I would say offensively yes. Whenever we had the ball in their half we did the things we intended to do, finding the right spots and spaces, taking on players in one on one situations,” he said.

