Erik ten Hag insists he will keep faith with Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst as the Manchester United forwards struggle with fitness and form problems.

Martial is sidelined by the latest in a long line of injuries, with a hip issue set to keep him out of United’s clash with bitter rivals Leeds at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The French striker has made only 14 appearances in all competitions this season and is yet to play a full game.

Martial spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla but failed to impress, with injuries once again a problem.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt