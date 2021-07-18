Odion Ighalo believes that Manchester United need two or three top signings if they are to seriously challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The Nigerian forward was in Malta in the last few weeks just before he headed to Saudi Arabia to join his team-mates at Al Shabab for pre-season training.

Ighalo has played in several continents in the last 20 years where he had spells in Norway, Italy, China and Spain among others.

However, the towering forward is fondly remembered for his time in England first with Watford and most recently with Premier League giants Manchester United.

“I am very happy that I played in six or seven different countries with ten different clubs,” Ighalo told The Times of Malta.