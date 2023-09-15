Jadon Sancho's Manchester United future was plunged into further doubt on Thursday as the club said the England winger will train on his own due to a "squad discipline issue".

Sancho was dropped for United's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier this month for what United manager Erik ten Hag deemed poor performances in training.

The 23-year-old responded by posting on social media that he had been made "a scapegoat for a long time".

In a statement, United said: "Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue."

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.